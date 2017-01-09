Tor.com

Bone Street Rumba Prize Pack Sweepstakes!

Tue Dec 13, 2016 1:30pm
Battle Hill Bolero, the third book in Daniel José Older's Bone Street Rumba series, is available January 3rd from Roc—and we want to send you a set of all three books in the series! In the third in the “richly detailed and diverse” (io9) urban fantasy series, the time has come for the dead to rise up against the shady powers-that-be...

Battle Hill Bolero

Thu Dec 8, 2016 12:30pm
|| Book 3 in the Bone Street Rumba series. One too many shady deals have gone down in New York City’s streets, and those caught in the crossfire have had enough. It’s time for the Council to be brought down—this time for good.

After Atlas Sweepstakes!

Mon Nov 7, 2016 2:30pm
We want to send you a copy of Emma Newman’s After Atlas, available November 8th from Roc! Newman returns to the captivating universe she created in Planetfall with a stunning science fiction mystery where one man’s murder is much more than it seems...

Faith Hunter Prize Pack Sweepstakes!

Sat Oct 29, 2016 12:00pm
Faith Hunter's latest book, Curse on the Land, is available November 1st from Roc! Haven't read Hunter yet? Let us help with that! We want to send you a copy of the first book in each of her three series: Bloodring, Skinwalker, and Blood of the Earth!

After Atlas

Thu Oct 6, 2016 2:00pm
|| Sequel to PLANETFALL. To figure out who killed one of the most powerful men on Earth, Carlos is supposed to put aside his personal history. But the deeper he delves into the case, the more he realizes that escaping the past is not so easy.

Jim Butcher Prize Pack Sweepstakes!

Sat Jun 25, 2016 12:00pm
The Aeronaut's Windlass comes out in paperback from Roc on July 5th—and in celebration, we want to send you a Jim Butcher starter pack! Five lucky winners will each receive a copy of The Aeronaut's Windlass, Storm Front, and Furies of Calderon—the first books in the Cinder Spires, the Harry Dresden series, and the Codex Alera series, respectively.

Admiral Sweepstakes!

Fri Apr 22, 2016 11:30am
We want to send you a copy of Sean Danker’s Admiral, available May 3rd from Roc! He is the last to wake. The label on his sleeper pad identifies him as an admiral of the Evagardian Empire—a surprise as much to him as to the three recent recruits now under his command. He wears no uniform, and he is ignorant of military protocol, but the ship’s records confirm he is their superior officer.

Jane Yellowrock Prize Pack Sweepstakes!

Wed Feb 10, 2016 3:30pm
The latest book in Faith Hunter's Jane Yellowrock series, Blood in Her Veins: Nineteen Stories From the World of Jane Yellowrock, is out now from Roc, and we want to send you a copy of it—along with the rest of the books in the series! In this must-have collection of stories, experience nineteen thrilling adventures from the world of vampire-hunter Jane Yellowrock, including many fan favorites and two all-new novellas.

