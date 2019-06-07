Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Robin Hobb
9 Fantasy Pairs Bound By Fate
Read “Second Chances”, a Story from Megan Lindholm Featured in Unfettered III
An excerpt from "Second Chances", a chilling ghost story from Megan Lindholm.
Five Books About Human and Dragon Friendships
Fighting Erasure: Women SF Writers of the 1970s, Part VI
Peaceful Challenges: Assembling a Jigsaw
Robin Hobb Prize Pack Sweepstakes!
The third book in Robin Hobb's Fitz and the Fool trilogy, Assassin's Fate, is available now from Del Rey—and to celebrate, we want to send you a set of all nine Fitz books!