Rising Tide Sweepstakes!
We want to send you a copy of Rajan Khanna's Rising Tide, available October 6th from Prometheus Books! Ben Gold sacrificed his ship in an effort to prevent pirates from attacking the hidden city of Tamoanchan. Now Malik, an old friend turned enemy, has captured Ben and Miranda—the scientist Ben loves. With Miranda held hostage, Ben has to do Malik's dirty work.