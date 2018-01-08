Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Ringworld
Revisiting Ringworld: Larry Niven’s Timeless Classic
Snow Crash, Ringworld, and Lazarus All in Development for Amazon Prime
The Magicians Author Lev Grossman Explains Why Larry Niven is So Great
Arthur C. Clarke’s Childhood’s End & Larry Niven’s Ringworld Coming to SyFy
Fate of Worlds: Return From the Ringworld
Hard Science Fiction, Science Fiction || For decades, the spacefaring species of Known Space have battled over the largest artifact—and grandest prize—in the galaxy: the all-but-limitless resources and technology of the Ringworld. But without warning the Ringworld has vanished, leaving behind three rival war fleets. Something must justify the blood and treasure spent. If the fallen civilization of the Ringworld can no longer be despoiled of its secrets, the Puppeteers will be forced to surrender theirs.