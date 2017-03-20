Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Richard Bowes
Sleep Walking Now and Then
Horror, Science Fiction || "Sleep Walking Now and Then," by Richard Bowes, is a weird, futuristic novelette about an interactive theater production in The Big Arena (aka New York City) and the mystery surrounding its inspiration.