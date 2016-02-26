Black City Saint Sweepstakes!

We want to send you a copy of Richard A. Knaak’s Black City Saint, available March 1st from Pyr! For more than sixteen hundred years, Nick Medea has followed and guarded the Gate that keeps the mortal realm and that of Feirie separate, seeking in vain absolution for the fatal errors he made when he slew the dragon. All that while, he has tried and failed to keep the woman he loves from dying over and over.