Return of Souls, the second book in the trilogy Andy Remic began with A Song for No Man's Land, comes out June 14 from Tor.com Publishing—and we want to send you a galley copy! If war is hell, there is no word to describe what Private Jones has been through. Forced into a conflict with an unknowable enemy, he awakes to find himself in a strange land, and is soon joined by young woman, Morana, who tends to his wounds and tells him of the battles played out in this impossible place.