Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Return of Souls

Return of Souls

Tue May 10, 2016 2:00pm
Favorite This
|| The second novella in the No Man's Land trilogy. Private Jones awakes to find himself in a strange land, and is soon joined by young woman, Morana, who tells him of an Iron Beast that will end the Great War. Even as he vows to help her find it, enemy combatants seek them, intent on their utter annihilation.

Return of Souls Sweepstakes!

Thu May 5, 2016 3:30pm
Favorite This
Return of Souls, the second book in the trilogy Andy Remic began with A Song for No Man's Land, comes out June 14 from Tor.com Publishing—and we want to send you a galley copy! If war is hell, there is no word to describe what Private Jones has been through. Forced into a conflict with an unknowable enemy, he awakes to find himself in a strange land, and is soon joined by young woman, Morana, who tends to his wounds and tells him of the battles played out in this impossible place.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.