Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
retrofuturism
Beware the Retrofuture: Elan Mastai and Jack Womack Navigate the Problems of SciFi Nostalgia
Now We Definitely Want to Live in Space
What Is The Frequency of Hope? Tomorrowland Never Quite Tells Us
Things From Another World: The Outer Space Men Toys Beam into a New Century
Parachronism, Possibility, and Penny-Farthing Futurism
The Curious Case of Paul Donner: Michael Dempsey’s Necropolis
Steampunk Fortnight
Towards a Steampunk Without Steam
The Wonderful Future That Never Was (Excerpt)
Non-Fiction || The Wonderful Future That Never Was by Gregory Benford and the editors at Popular Mechanics collects the various technological and lifestyle predictions made in the pages of Popular Mechanics between 1903 and 1969, both colorful and in color, true and fanciful.