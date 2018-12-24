Bread and Milk and Salt Not all things are built to obey... Reprinting Sarah Gailey's "Bread and Milk and Salt," originally published in Robots Vs. Fairies (Saga Press, 2018).

Read Kelly Barnhill’s “Mrs. Sorensen and the Sasquatch” When Mr. Sorensen—a drab, cipher of a man—passes away, his lovely widow falls in love with a most unsuitable mate.

Read Jo Walton’s “Sleeper” History is a thing we make—in more senses than one. And from more directions.