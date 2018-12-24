Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Reprints
Bread and Milk and Salt
Not all things are built to obey... Reprinting Sarah Gailey's "Bread and Milk and Salt," originally published in Robots Vs. Fairies (Saga Press, 2018).
Read Vandana Singh’s “Ambiguity Machines: An Examination”
Read Kelly Barnhill’s “Mrs. Sorensen and the Sasquatch”
When Mr. Sorensen—a drab, cipher of a man—passes away, his lovely widow falls in love with a most unsuitable mate.
Read Jo Walton’s “Sleeper”
History is a thing we make—in more senses than one. And from more directions.
Read Jane Yolen’s “The Jewel in the Toad Queen’s Crown”
Read Peter S. Beagle’s “The Story of Kao Yu”
Bitter Grounds
The Legend of Sleepy Hollow
Read the entirety of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow by Washington Irving for free on Tor.com.
ZeroS
Telling the Map: “Jack of Coins”
Caligo Lane
Seven Birthdays
Recluce Tales: “The Forest Girl”
Fantasy || "The Forest Girl" is a new short story set in the world of L.E. Modesitt Jr.'s Recluce novels.