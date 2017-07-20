Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
replica
YA on Tor.com
I Think I’m a Clone Now: Replica by Jenna Black
Announcing Jenna Black’s Replica Tour!
Replica Sweepstakes!
YA on Tor.com
Sometimes We Feel Like the Girl on the Cover of Replica, Too
Dystopian, Young Adult || In Replica, sixteen-year-old Nadia Lake's marriage has been arranged with the most powerful family in the Corporate States. She lives a life of privilege even if she has to put up with paparazzi tracking her every move, every detail of her private life tabloid fodder. But her future is assured, as long as she can maintain her flawless public image—no easy feat when your betrothed is a notorious playboy. Nathaniel Hayes is the heir to the company that pioneered human replication: a technology that every state and every country in the world would kill to have. Except he's more interested in sneaking around the seedy underbelly of the state formerly known as New York than he is in learning to run his future company or courting his bride-to-be. She's not exactly his type…not that he can tell anyone that.