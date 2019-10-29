Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Renewed
Latest Posts
- Andrew Liptak George R.R. Martin Sheds Some Light on House of the Dragon 7 hours ago
- Ruthanna Emrys and Anne M. Pillsworth Not Nervous or Imaginative, We Swear: F. Marion Crawford’s “The Screaming Skull” 10 hours ago
- Tor.com All the New Young Adult SFF Books Coming Out in November! 11 hours ago
- Rob Cameron In Search of Afro-Solarpunk, Part 2: Social Justice is Survival Technology 12 hours ago
- Kelcifer Rose Gideon’s Guide to Getting Galactic Swole: An Epic Tale of Skele-Flex Trashbaggery 13 hours ago
- Tor.com Revealing The Memory of Souls, Book 3 in Jenn Lyons’ A Chorus of Dragons Series 13 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Doctor Who Seasons 13 and 14 Confirmed, Coming to HBO Max 13 hours ago
New in Series
- Not Nervous or Imaginative, We Swear: F. Marion Crawford’s “The Screaming Skull”
- Neither Allegory Nor Lion: Aslan and the Chronicles of Narnia
- Sleeps With Monsters: Very Different Debuts
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 8)
- “Whatever’s going on with you, I hope you figure it out” — Spider-Man: Homecoming
- Five Books Where Criminals Save the Day
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred and Two
Recent Comments
- GarretH on Elevator Pitch — Star Trek’s “Q & A” 40 mins ago
- ChristopherLBennett on Five Classic Sword-and-Planet Sagas 3 hours ago
- Todd McAulty on Five Classic Sword-and-Planet Sagas 3 hours ago
- Todd McAulty on Five Classic Sword-and-Planet Sagas 3 hours ago
- princessroxana on Neither Allegory Nor Lion: Aslan and the Chronicles of Narnia 4 hours ago
- Matt Mikalatos on Neither Allegory Nor Lion: Aslan and the Chronicles of Narnia 4 hours ago
- Star on A Demon App Predicts Your Death in Countdown Trailer 4 hours ago
- Todd McAulty on Five Classic Sword-and-Planet Sagas 4 hours ago
- SpaceCadet on Star Trek: The Next Generation Rewatch: “The Perfect Mate” 4 hours ago
- Mcy75 on Neither Allegory Nor Lion: Aslan and the Chronicles of Narnia 4 hours ago