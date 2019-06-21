Tor.com

Remembrance of Earth’s Past

Death’s End: Cheng Xin

Mon Aug 8, 2016 12:00pm
|| Book 3 in the Remembrance of Earth's Past series. Cheng Xin, an aerospace engineer from the early 21st century, awakens from hibernation 50 years after the Doomsday Battle. She brings with her knowledge of a long-forgotten program dating from the beginning of the Trisolar Crisis, and her very presence may upset the delicate balance between two worlds. Will humanity reach for the stars or die in its cradle?

Death’s End: Yun Tianming

Mon Aug 1, 2016 10:30am
Death’s End: The Death of the Magician

Mon Jul 25, 2016 12:00pm
