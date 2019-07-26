Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
reissues
Briar Rose
Fairy Tales and Folklore, Historical || Read the new preface from Jane Yolen's graceful retelling of the German folktale of “Briar Rose”—also known as “Sleeping Beauty”. Yolen sets the story amid forests patrolled by the German army during World War II, and confronts the deeply tragic events of the Holocaust with lyrical prose and rich characterizations that tell a tale of good and evil, hope and despair.