Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Regency
Home for the Holidays: The Dark Days Deceit by Alison Goodman
Even Magical Families Are Complicated: Adoption and Obligation in Sorcerer to the Crown
Blending the Impossible: the Many Genres of David D. Levine’s Arabella of Mars
Mackenzi Lee’s The Gentleman’s Guide to Vice and Virtue is a Feisty Delight
Refuge for Masterminds
Alternate History, Young Adult || Book 3 in the Stranje House series. Napoleon’s invasion of England is underway and someone at Stranje House is sneaking information to his spies. If anyone can discover the traitor, it is Jane—for, according to headmistress Emma Stranje, Lady Jane is a mastermind.
Corsets, Courtship, and Creepy Creatures in Alison Goodman’s Lady Helen Trilogy
That Was Awesome! Writers on Writing
Blending the Impossible: David D. Levine’s Arabella of Mars
Five Books About…
Five Views of the English Regency
Rereading the Vorkosigan Saga
Rereading the Vorkosigan Saga: Shards of Honor, Chapters 14-15
Regency Dancing: A Certain Step Towards Falling In Love
Magic, Murder, and Microaggressions in Zen Cho’s Sorcerer to the Crown
Midnight in Karachi Podcast
Midnight in Karachi Episode 27: Zen Cho
Sorcerer to the Crown
Fantasy || The last thing that Zacharias Wythe, England's first African Sorcerer Royal, needs is a female magical prodigy in the form of ambitious orphan Prunella Gentleman! But when she stumbles upon England's greatest magical discovery, they must do battle with the Fairy Court and the British government.