Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Regan Arts
A City Dreaming Sweepstakes!
We want to send you a copy of Daniel Polansky’s A City Dreaming, available October 4th from Regan Arts! M is an ageless drifter with a sharp tongue, few scruples, and the ability to bend reality to his will, ever so slightly. He’s come back to New York City after a long absence, and though he’d much rather spend his days drinking artisanal beer in his favorite local bar, his old friends—and his enemies—have other plans for him.
A City Dreaming
Urban Fantasy || A powerful magician returns to New York City and reluctantly finds himself in the middle of a war between the city’s two most powerful witches.