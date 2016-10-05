Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Regan Arts

A City Dreaming Sweepstakes!

Tue Oct 4, 2016 11:30am
Favorite This
We want to send you a copy of Daniel Polansky’s A City Dreaming, available October 4th from Regan Arts! M is an ageless drifter with a sharp tongue, few scruples, and the ability to bend reality to his will, ever so slightly. He’s come back to New York City after a long absence, and though he’d much rather spend his days drinking artisanal beer in his favorite local bar, his old friends—and his enemies—have other plans for him.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.