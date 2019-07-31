Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Record of a Spaceborn Few
Becky Chambers’ Wayfarers Series Sweepstakes!
The third book in Becky Chambers' Wayfarers series, Record of a Spaceborn Few, is available now from Harper Voyager—and to celebrate, we want to send you a set of all three books in the series!
Record of a Spaceborn Few
Science Fiction || Book 3 in the Wayfarers series. As many Exodans leave for alien cities or terrestrial colonies, those who remain are left to ponder their own lives and futures: What is the purpose of a ship that has reached its destination?