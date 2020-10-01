Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Rebecca Lickiss
Latest Posts
- Andrew Tejada Jamie Foxx’s Electro May Strike Again in the MCU’s Spider-Man 3 14 hours ago
- Kate Elliott and Zoraida Córdova Introducing a Read-Along of Rachel Caine’s Great Library Series 15 hours ago
- Natalie Zutter The 100 Series Finale Completely Misses the Point of the Show 16 hours ago
- Molly Templeton V.E. Schwab Writing Film Adaptation of The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue 17 hours ago
- Keith R.A. DeCandido Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “The Gift” 17 hours ago
- Rachel Ayers Five Retellings of “Rumpelstiltskin” — A Very Odd Story, Indeed 18 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak Nihal Ijaz Khan Is the Winner of the 2020 Salam Award 19 hours ago
New in Series
- Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “The Gift”
- Maybe Just Don’t Rob Graves: Louisa May Alcott’s “Lost in a Pyramid, or the Mummy’s Curse”
- Aslan the Demon: Religious Transformation in The Horse and His Boy
- Weirdness Gives Me the Strength To Keep Going
- Reading The Fires of Heaven (Part 5)
- Rhythm of War Read-Along Discussion: Chapter Thirteen
- Terry Pratchett Book Club: Mort, Part II
Recent Comments
- CuttlefishBenjamin on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “The Gift” 58 mins ago
- denelian on Five SFF Novels Featuring Disabled Characters Who Know Their Own Worth 2 hours ago
- Gerald on Five Retellings of “Rumpelstiltskin” — A Very Odd Story, Indeed 3 hours ago
- Sabina on The 100 Series Finale Completely Misses the Point of the Show 3 hours ago
- Joe on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Scorpion, Part II” 4 hours ago
- Michael Suttkus on Cowboys With Phasers: Star Trek’s “Spectre of the Gun” and the Genre of Space Western 4 hours ago
- Neko on Do Not Offend the Gods: 8 SFF Books Featuring Deities 5 hours ago
- Dana on The 100 Series Finale Completely Misses the Point of the Show 5 hours ago
- Molly Encrypted on Maybe Just Don’t Rob Graves: Louisa May Alcott’s “Lost in a Pyramid, or the Mummy’s Curse” 5 hours ago
- DavidO on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “The Gift” 5 hours ago