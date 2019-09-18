A Torch Against the Night, the sequel to Sabaa Tahir's An Ember in the Ashes, is out August 3oth from Razorbill—and we want to send you a set of both books! Three lucky winners will each receive a paperback copy of Ember and a galley copy of Torch.

Were you intrigued by yesterday's paperback cover reveal and excerpt from Sabaa Tahir’s An Ember in the Ashes? Well, you're in luck: we want to send you a copy of the hardcover edition, available now from Razorbill! In a world inspired by ancient Rome and defined by brutality, seventeen-year-old Laia has grown up with one rule for survival: Never challenge the Empire. But when Laia’s brother Darin is arrested for treason, she leaves behind everything she knows, risking her life to try and save him. She enlists help from the rebels whose extensive underground network may lead to Darin. Their help comes with a price, though. Laia must infiltrate the Empire’s greatest military academy as a spy.