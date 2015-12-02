Tor.com

Randall Munroe

Thing Explainer Sweepstakes!

Wed Dec 2, 2015 1:30pm
You've read our review (and learned how to go to space)—now it's time to win your own copy of Randall Munroe's Thing Explainer, out now from Houghton Mifflin Harcourt! Have you ever tried to learn more about some incredible thing, only to be frustrated by incomprehensible jargon? Randall Munroe is here to help. In Thing Explainer, he uses line drawings and only the thousand (or, rather, “ten hundred”) most common words to provide simple explanations for some of the most interesting stuff there is.

