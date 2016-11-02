Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Ramsey Campbell
Too Human: The Kind Folk by Ramsey Campbell
The Kind Folk
Horror || As a child, Luke's uncle Terence enchanted (and frightened) the lad with tales of the "Other"—eldritch beings, hedge folks, and other fables of Celtic myth. But how serious was Terence about the magic in his tales? Now an adult, Luke will have to confront forces that may be older than the world in order to save his unborn child.
Ghosts Know (Excerpt)
Horror || Graham Wilde is a contentious, bombastic host of the talk radio program Wilde Card. His job, as he sees it, is to stir the pot, and he is quite good at it, provoking many a heated call with his eccentric and often irrational audience. He invites Frank Jasper, a purported psychic, to come on the program. He firmly believes that the man is a charlatan, albeit a talented one. When Jasper appears on his show, Wilde draws upon personal knowledge about the man to embarrass him on air, using patter similar to that which Jasper utilizes in his act. Wilde's attack on Jasper earns him the enmity of his guest and some of the members of his audience. He next encounters Jasper when the psychic is hired by the family of a missing adolescent girl to help them find her. Wilde is stunned and then horrified when Jasper seems to suggest that he might be behind the girl's disappearance...