Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Ragnarok
FYI: Ragnarok is Probably Still Happening
Happy Ragnarok! Time to Choose a Side
British Vikings Announce Ragnarok is Coming on February 22nd
Military Science Fiction on Tor.com
Ragnarok (Excerpt)
Military Science Fiction, Science Fiction || Captain Alexandra "Alex" McLaughlin is not a woman to be underestimated. Under her petite exterior is a spine of solid steel and a disposition to laugh in the face of impending death. A former member of the Terran Navy's elite force, the Dead Jokers, electronic-warfare pilots with a mortality rate to match that of old Japan's Kamikazes, Alex is a born survivor. But sometimes survival can be a curse.
Poetry Month
Ragnarok
Science Fiction || Ragnarok by Paul Park