Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Radiance

Radiance Sweepstakes!

Wed Oct 21, 2015 2:30pm
1 Favorite [+]
Catherynne M. Valente's alternate history sci-fi novel Radiance is out now from Tor Books, and we want to send you a copy! Radiance is a decopunk pulp SF alt-history space opera mystery set in a Hollywood—and solar system—very different from our own.

Radiance: The Ingénue’s Handbook

Thu Oct 15, 2015 10:00am
Favorite This
, || A decopunk pulp SF alt-history space opera mystery set in a Hollywood--and solar system--very different from our own: Severin Unck's latest film, which investigates the disappearance of a diving colony on a watery Venus populated by island-sized alien creatures, will be her last. Though her crew limps home to earth and her story is preserved by the colony's last survivor, Severin will never return.

Radiance: Come Forward!

Wed Sep 2, 2015 2:00pm
1 Favorite [+]
, || A decopunk pulp SF alt-history space opera mystery set in a Hollywood--and solar system--very different from our own: Severin Unck's latest film, which investigates the disappearance of a diving colony on a watery Venus populated by island-sized alien creatures, will be her last. Though her crew limps home to earth and her story is preserved by the colony's last survivor, Severin will never return.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.