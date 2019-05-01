Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Radiance
The Light Fantastic: Radiance by Catherynne M. Valente
Radiance Sweepstakes!
Catherynne M. Valente's alternate history sci-fi novel Radiance is out now from Tor Books, and we want to send you a copy! Radiance is a decopunk pulp SF alt-history space opera mystery set in a Hollywood—and solar system—very different from our own.
Listen to an Exclusive Audio Extra from Cat Valente’s Radiance!
Radiance: The Ingénue’s Handbook
Alternate History, Science Fiction || A decopunk pulp SF alt-history space opera mystery set in a Hollywood--and solar system--very different from our own: Severin Unck's latest film, which investigates the disappearance of a diving colony on a watery Venus populated by island-sized alien creatures, will be her last. Though her crew limps home to earth and her story is preserved by the colony's last survivor, Severin will never return.
Join Catherynne M. Valente on Her Radiance Tour
Radiance: Come Forward!
