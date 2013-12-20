Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
The Lost Planet (Excerpt)
Science Fiction, Young Adult || This is what the boy is told: He woke up on planet Trucon, inside of a fence line he shouldn't have been able to cross. He has an annirad blaster would to the back of his head. He has no memory. He is now under the protection of a mysterious benefactor. His name is Chase Garrety. This is what Chase Garrety knows: He has a message: "Guide the star." Time is running out.