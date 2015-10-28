The Lost Girl Sweepstakes!

This Halloween, what's spookier than the return of Fear Street? We want to send you a copy The Lost Girl, R.L. Stine's latest installment, out now from St. Martin's Press!
New student Lizzy Palmer is the talk of Shadyside High. Michael and his girlfriend Pepper befriend her, but the closer they get to her, the stranger she seems... and the more attractive she is to Michael.
Horror, Young Adult || It was a horror movie that turned into real horror—three young actors lost their lives while the camera rolled. Production stopped, and people claimed that the movie was cursed.
Sixty years later, new actors are venturing onto the haunted set. In a desperate attempt to revive their failing studio, Claire's dad has green-lit a remake of Mayhem Manor—and Claire and her friends are dying to be involved.
At first, Claire laughs at Jake's talk of ghosts and curses. He's been too busy crushing on her best friend Delia to notice that she's practically been throwing herself at him. What does he know? And anyway, this is her big chance to be a star!
When shooting starts, though, the set is plagued by a series of horrible accidents—could history be repeating itself?