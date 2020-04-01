Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
r/books
Latest Posts
- Ruthanna Emrys and Anne M. Pillsworth Shibata Yoshiki’s “Love for Who Speaks” 7 hours ago
- Tor.com All the New Young Adult SFF Books Arriving in April! 8 hours ago
- Alvaro Zinos-Amaro Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Reread — The Dominion: Olympus Descending 9 hours ago
- Kathleen Jennings Illustrating Flyaway: Kathleen Jennings on Creating Art and Prose Together 10 hours ago
- Leah Schnelbach Murderbot and Chill: TV Recommendations for Our Favorite Terrifying Murderbot 11 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Stephen King’s New Book If It Bleeds to Debut a Week Early 11 hours ago
- Matt Mikalatos The World Beyond Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader 11 hours ago
New in Series
- Lovecraftian Reread: Shibata Yoshiki’s “Love for Who Speaks”
- The World Beyond Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader
- Sleeps With Monsters: What to Read When the Whole World’s Falling Apart, Part 2
- The Gideon the Ninth Reread: Chapters 21 and 22
- Queering SFF: 12 Authors, Critics, and Activists on What’s Changed in the Last Ten Years
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 24)
- Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Elogium”
Recent Comments
- Robert Carnegie on Exploring the Four Types of Portal Narratives 21 mins ago
- Greg Stewart on SF Stories Where Humanity Has Abandoned Earth 30 mins ago
- MeredithP on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Elogium” 42 mins ago
- Carl on Murderbot and Chill: TV Recommendations for Our Favorite Terrifying Murderbot 1 hour ago
- Skallagrimsen on The World Beyond Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader 1 hour ago
- Alena on The Harry Potter Reread: The Philosopher’s Stone, Chapter 2 1 hour ago
- Sana N on She Doesn’t Always Get Away: Goldilocks and the Three Bears 1 hour ago
- AndyLove on Exploring the Four Types of Portal Narratives 1 hour ago
- JReynolds on The World Beyond Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader 2 hours ago
- JReynolds on Exploring the Four Types of Portal Narratives 2 hours ago