We Sold Our Souls Horror, Thriller || In this hard-rocking, spine-tingling supernatural thriller, the washed-up guitarist of a ‘90s heavy metal band embarks on an epic road-trip across America and deep into the web of a sinister conspiracy.

Grady Hendrix Prize Pack Sweepstakes! Paperbacks from Hell, Grady Hendrix's history of the horror fiction of the ’70s and ’80s, is now available from Quirk Books—and to celebrate, we want to send you prize pack of three of Grady's books! Three lucky winners will each receive copies of Paperbacks from Hell, My Best Friend's Exorcism, and Horrorstör.

Last Call at the Nightshade Lounge Prize Pack Sweepstakes! We want to send you a copy of Paul Krueger’s Last Call at the Nightshade Lounge, available June 7th from Quirk Books—and a matching shot glass! Bailey Chen is fresh out of college with all the usual new-adult demons: no cash, no job offers, and an awkward relationship with Zane, the old friend she kinda-sorta hooked up with during high school.

Grady Hendrix Prize Pack Sweepstakes! Grady Hendrix's new book My Best Friend's Exorcism is out May 17th from Quirk Books. We want to send you a copy of it—and a copy of Hendrix's previous book, Horrorstor!

My Best Friend’s Exorcism Horror || A heartwarming story of friendship and demonic possession. High school sophomores Abby and Gretchen have been best friends since fourth grade, but is their friendship powerful enough to beat the devil?

Warren the 13th and the All-Seeing Eye Sweepstakes! We want to send you a copy of Tania del Rio and Will Staehle’s Warren the 13th and the All-Seeing Eye, available now from Quirk Books! Meet Warren the 13th, a cursed 12-year-old Victorian bellhop who’s terribly unlucky ... yet perpetually optimistic, hard-working, and curious.