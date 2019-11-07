Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
queen of fire
Latest Posts
- Stubby the Rocket John Boyega’s Next Project Will Be a Thriller By Green Room Director Jeremy Saulnier 3 mins ago
- James Davis Nicoll Adventures in Retail! SFF Stories Set in Department Stores 30 mins ago
- Stubby the Rocket Cullen Bunn and Jack T. Cole’s Graphic Novel The Unsound Lands Netflix Adaptation 32 mins ago
- Andrew Liptak Disney Confirms ‘Hiatus’ for Star Wars Films, But Says More Shows Are in Development 1 hour ago
- Grady Hendrix A Sequel That Matches the Original: Reading Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep 2 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket An Artist Chases Dreams in the Afterlife in Pixar’s Soul 19 hours ago
- Tobias Carroll Time Travel, Extremism, and Identity: Johannes Anyuru’s They Will Drown in Their Mother’s Tears 19 hours ago
New in Series
- 5 Fictional Books Based on Real Folklore
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred Four
- Party Like It’s 1899: Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Masque of the Red Death”
- Review: Call Down the Hawk by Maggie Stiefvater
- Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 68 and 69
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 9)
- “It’s hard for a good man to be king” — Black Panther
Recent Comments
- Paul Weimer on Adventures in Retail! SFF Stories Set in Department Stores 1 min ago
- Russell H on 5 Fictional Books Based on Real Folklore 1 min ago
- Lisamarie on Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred Four 3 mins ago
- Scáth on Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred Four 5 mins ago
- John on Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred Four 8 mins ago
- ajay on Adventures in Retail! SFF Stories Set in Department Stores 9 mins ago
- Wetlandernw on Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred Four 21 mins ago
- Joe the Rat on Reading The Wheel of Time: Rand Makes a Plan and Egwene Finds a Collar in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 9) 31 mins ago
- trixm on Where Good Work Would Grow: To Be Taught, if Fortunate by Becky Chambers 35 mins ago
- Austin on Disney Confirms ‘Hiatus’ for Star Wars Films, But Says More Shows Are in Development 40 mins ago