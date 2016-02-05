Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Quantum Night

Quantum Night

Fri Feb 5, 2016 12:00pm
4 Favorites [+]
|| Experimental psychologist Jim Marchuk has developed a flawless technique for identifying the previously undetected psychopaths lurking everywhere in society. But while being cross-examined about his breakthrough in court, Jim is shocked to discover that he has lost his memories of six months of his life from twenty years previously—a dark time during which he himself committed heinous acts.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.