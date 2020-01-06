Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Quag Keep
Latest Posts
- Judith Tarr Rolled by the Dice in Andre Norton’s Quag Keep 15 hours ago
- Sweepstakes Prosper’s Demon Sweepstakes! 15 hours ago
- Alex Brown Must-Read Speculative Short Fiction: December 2019 16 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Where Will The Walking Dead Movie Take Rick Grimes? 16 hours ago
- James Davis Nicoll 12 Excellent SFF Books You Might Have Missed in 2019 17 hours ago
- Emmet Asher-Perrin The Rise of Skywalker Wants You to Know That Consent Is Necessary (and Also Very Sexy) 18 hours ago
- Sarah Gailey Read the First Chapter From Sarah Gailey’s Upright Women Wanted 19 hours ago
New in Series
- 5 Books About Finding Hope at the End of the World
- “You really think a black suit is going to solve all your problems?” — Men in Black International
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 16)
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred and Nine
- Lone Survivors, Telling Tales: S.L. Harris’s “Into the Eye”
- Father Christmas: Narnian Adventurer, Bringer of Gifts, and Jovial Prophet of Aslan
- Sleeps With Monsters: Compelling Queer Teenage Girl Protagonists
Recent Comments
- Jens on The 25 Most Anticipated Science Fiction & Fantasy Books of 2020 21 mins ago
- JanaJansen on The Rise of Skywalker Wants You to Know That Consent Is Necessary (and Also Very Sexy) 2 hours ago
- Lucerys on The Rise of Skywalker Wants You to Know That Consent Is Necessary (and Also Very Sexy) 3 hours ago
- ryttu3k on Doctor Who Prepares Us For Major Revelations in “Spyfall, Part Two” 3 hours ago
- voidampersand on 12 Excellent SFF Books You Might Have Missed in 2019 3 hours ago
- dirk on Where Will The Walking Dead Movie Take Rick Grimes? 4 hours ago
- TheSerpentUnder't on Find Your Necromancy Family Among the Houses of Gideon the Ninth 5 hours ago
- Anthony Pero on The Rise of Skywalker Wants You to Know That Consent Is Necessary (and Also Very Sexy) 5 hours ago
- David_Goldfarb on Doctor Who Prepares Us For Major Revelations in “Spyfall, Part Two” 6 hours ago
- PamAdams on 12 Excellent SFF Books You Might Have Missed in 2019 6 hours ago