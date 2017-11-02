The Nine Fantasy || Thieves of Fate, Book 1. In the dark streets of Corma exists a book that writes itself, a book that some would kill for...

Stephanie Burgis Prize Pack Sweepstakes! Stephanie Burgis's new novel, Congress of Secrets, is available November 1st from Pyr, and we want to send you a copy of it—along with a copy of her previous novel, Masks and Shadows!

The Apothecary’s Curse Sweepstakes! We want to send you a copy of Barbara Barnett’s The Apothecary's Curse, available now from Pyr!

Masks and Shadows Sweepstakes! We want to send you a galley copy of Stephanie Burgis’s Masks and Shadows, available April 12th from Pyr! The year is 1779, and guests are gathering at the isolated palace of Eszterháza, the Hungarian Versailles, in preparation for an upcoming Imperial visit. This far from the capital in Vienna, Prince Nikolaus Esterházy rules with an iron fist, unaware of the danger mounting within his own palace.