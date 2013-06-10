Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Psalms of Isaak
2 Weeks Left to Get the Ebook of Lamentation for $2.99
Intersections and Interlopers
Fantasy, Urban Fantasy || When part of Lisa Desrocher's urban fantasy novel Personal Demons got swapped into the Kindle edition of Ken Scholes' epic Antiphon, they were notified and the error corrected. But the two authors began to wonder what would happen if their characters met, and Chapter 15.5, "Intersections and Interlopers," was born.
Lamentation, Chapter 2 (Excerpt)
Epic Fantasy, Fantasy || An ancient weapon has completely destroyed the city of Windwir. From many miles away, Rudolfo, Lord of the Nine Forest Houses, sees the horrifying column of smoke rising. He knows that war is coming to the Named Lands. Nearer to the Devastation, a young apprentice is the only survivor of the city – he sat waiting for his father outside the walls, and was transformed as he watched everyone he knew die in an instant. Soon all the Kingdoms of the Named Lands will be at each others' throats, as alliances are challenged and hidden plots are uncovered. This remarkable first novel from an award-winning short fiction writer will take readers away to a new world – an Earth so far in the distant future that our time is not even a memory; a world where magick is commonplace and great areas of the planet are impassable wastes. But human nature hasn't changed through the ages: War and faith and love still move princes and nations.
A Weeping Czar Beholds the Fallen Moon
Epic Fantasy, Fantasy || After untold ages of futurity, the world is old. Regret is endless. Deceit is ubiquitous. And for the Weeping Czar, love is new.
The Rise of the Named Lands: A Brief History of the Settlement of the New World and the Establishment of Kin-Clave (Excerpt)
Epic Fantasy, Fantasy || This remarkable first novel from an award-winning short fiction writer will take readers away to a new world – an Earth so far in the distant future that our time is not even a memory; a world where magick is commonplace and great areas of the planet are impassable wastes. But human nature hasn't changed through the ages: War and faith and love still move princes and nations.
Lamentation, Prelude and Chapter 1 (Excerpt)
Epic Fantasy, Fantasy || This remarkable first novel from an award-winning short fiction writer will take readers away to a new world – an Earth so far in the distant future that our time is not even a memory; a world where magick is commonplace and great areas of the planet are impassable wastes. But human nature hasn't changed through the ages: War and faith and love still move princes and nations.