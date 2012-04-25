Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Prophet
Science Fiction, Young Adult || Some men are born monsters . . . others are made so. In "Prophet," Rance Ridley, the teenage son of a cult leader, lives on an isolated compound, disconnected from modern civilization. There is no running water. No electricity. And no law but the Prophet's. When Rance is caught in an act of flagrant disobedience, his father delivers the ultimate punishment.