Prophet

Prophet

Wed Apr 25, 2012 10:30am
Edited by: Janine O'Malley
, || Some men are born monsters . . . others are made so. In "Prophet," Rance Ridley, the teenage son of a cult leader, lives on an isolated compound, disconnected from modern civilization. There is no running water. No electricity. And no law but the Prophet's. When Rance is caught in an act of flagrant disobedience, his father delivers the ultimate punishment.

