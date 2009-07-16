Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
The Redemption of Professor Nimbus Excerpt #4
Graphic Novel || A much-maligned Nimbus has been released from jail and is languishing in exile in Hong Kong. A world that imprisoned him for believing in science over myth now urgently needs him to solve catastrophic global warming. Will Nimbus heed the call and help to avert an environmental crisis?