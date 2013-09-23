Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Prodigal Son (Excerpt)
Fantasy, Paranormal || Bounty hunter Rafe Montana is a Seer, descended from the fabled Atlanteans. He uses his inherited power to "see" criminals across the globe and track them down, and he's just started on a new case. Danny Cangialosi is accused of disappearing with a stolen car…but for the first time in his life, when Rafe goes looking, he is unable to "see" him. Instead, his search leads him to Danny's stubborn, meddling, and very cute stepsister, Cara McGaffigan.