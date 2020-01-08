Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
potterverse
Latest Posts
- Alice Arneson and Lyndsey Luther Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred Ten 35 mins ago
- Ruthanna Emrys and Anne M. Pillsworth Great Race, My Ass: Scott R. Jones’s “The Amnesiac’s Lament” 19 hours ago
- K.M. Szpara Read Chapter Four of Docile by K. M. Szpara 20 hours ago
- Zoraida Córdova Moon Magic & Andean History in Isabel Ibañez’s Woven in Moonlight 20 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak Frank Herbert’s Dune Novel Is Getting a Three-Volume Graphic Novel Adaptation 20 hours ago
- Alvaro Zinos-Amaro Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Reread — Rising Son 21 hours ago
- Tor.com Seanan McGuire Becomes A. Deborah Baker For Over the Woodward Wall, a Book That Was Never Supposed to Be Real 22 hours ago
New in Series
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred Ten
- Lovecraftian Reread: Scott R. Jones’s “The Amnesiac’s Lament”
- The Labor of Creativity: On Hayao Miyazaki’s Princess Mononoke
- 5 Books About Finding Hope at the End of the World
- “You really think a black suit is going to solve all your problems?” — Men in Black International
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 16)
- Father Christmas: Narnian Adventurer, Bringer of Gifts, and Jovial Prophet of Aslan
Recent Comments
- Aeryl on The Rise of Skywalker’s Weakest Narrative Choice Nearly Sinks the Story — Until It Works 11 mins ago
- hoopmanjh on Rolled by the Dice in Andre Norton’s Quag Keep 47 mins ago
- cecrow on Seanan McGuire Becomes A. Deborah Baker For Over the Woodward Wall, a Book That Was Never Supposed to Be Real 2 hours ago
- ChristopherLBennett on Holy Rewatch Batman! “The Wail of the Siren” 2 hours ago
- teob on The Witcher: It’s Not Easy Adapting a Beloved Series 4 hours ago
- cap-mjb on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Reread — Rising Son 5 hours ago
- JanaJansen on How to Prepare for Star Trek: Picard — The Essential Rewatch Guide 5 hours ago
- GarretH on X-Men Meets All the Horror Tropes in The New Mutants Trailer 6 hours ago
- JanaJansen on How to Prepare for Star Trek: Picard — The Essential Rewatch Guide 6 hours ago
- GarretH on X-Men Meets All the Horror Tropes in The New Mutants Trailer 6 hours ago