Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
police procedural
A Compelling Police Procedural (with Magic!): Lies Sleeping by Ben Aaronovitch
All Hail Brimstone, The 90s Supernatural Cop Show that Deserves a Cult Following
Why the Original Ghost in the Shell Remains a Cyberpunk Classic for the Ages
Seeking What is Human in Us: Television’s Almost Human
Super City Cops: Avenging Amethyst
Superheroes, Urban Fantasy || Amethyst, one of the most renowned and mysterious costumed heroes of Super City, is found dead on a rooftop. Detectives Milewski and Alvarado of the Super City Police Department are assigned to the case—but every answer they turn up just leads to more questions.