Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
poison
The Pop Quiz at the End of the Universe
The Pop Quiz at the End of the Universe: Sarah Pinborough
Spring Fairy Tale Sweepstakes!
Poison (Excerpt)
Fairy Tales and Folklore, Fantasy || Poison is a beautifully illustrated retelling of the Snow White story which takes all the elements of the classic fairytale that we love (the handsome prince, the jealous queen, the beautiful girl and, of course, the poisoning) and puts a modern spin on the characters, their motives and their desires.