Planetfall

Emma Newman Prize Pack Sweepstakes!

Fri Feb 17, 2017 2:30pm
If you haven't read Emma Newman yet ... well, we're here to help! Newman has a novella, Brother's Ruin, coming from Tor.com Publishing on March 14th, and in celebration, we want to send you a prize pack of seven of her books!

After Atlas

Thu Oct 6, 2016 2:00pm
|| Sequel to PLANETFALL. To figure out who killed one of the most powerful men on Earth, Carlos is supposed to put aside his personal history. But the deeper he delves into the case, the more he realizes that escaping the past is not so easy.

Planetfall Sweepstakes!

Mon Nov 2, 2015 3:30pm
We want to send you a copy of Emma Newman's Planetfall, available November 3rd from Roc! Renata Ghali believed in Lee Suh-Mi’s vision of a world far beyond Earth, calling to humanity. A planet promising to reveal the truth about our place in the cosmos, untainted by overpopulation, pollution, and war. Ren believed in that vision enough to give up everything to follow Suh-Mi into the unknown.

Planetfall

Mon Oct 26, 2015 11:30am
|| Renata Ghali believed in Lee Suh-Mi’s vision of a world far beyond Earth, calling to humanity. A planet promising to reveal the truth about our place in the cosmos, untainted by overpopulation, pollution, and war. Ren believed in that vision enough to give up everything to follow Suh-Mi into the unknown.

