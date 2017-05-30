Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Pirates of the Caribbean
Baby Jack Sparrow Finds a Compass in the Latest Pirates of the Caribbean Trailer
Watch the Newest Teaser for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Check Out the First Trailer for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Pirates of the Caribbean 5 is Real! It’s Coming!
Marching Band Has Been Won by These Movie Nerds—Everyone Else Go Home
Planet of Sound: The Pogues, “Turkish Song of the Damned”
The Compass Will Point You to Freedom—Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Price of Freedom (Excerpt)
Fantasy, Historical || Jack Sparrow is the 25 year old First Mate aboard the East India Trading Company merchant vessel Fair Wind when a vessel from his past, the pirate frigate, Venganza, captained by the infamous "Lady Pirate" makes Jack's ship her quarry. Jack and Doña Pirata had a relationship back in his days in Shipwreck Cove, so he hopes that he can talk her out of taking the entire cargo, while keeping his connection to her and his pirate antecedents a mystery from his Captain and crewmates. But his Captain, hard-drinking old Nathaniel Bainbridge, may prove to be a problem…