Pirate Cinema
Pirate Cinema Sweepstakes!
Pirate Cinema (Excerpt)
Science Fiction, Young Adult || Trent McCauley is sixteen, brilliant, and obsessed with one thing: making movies on his computer by reassembling footage from popular films he downloads from the net. In the dystopian near-future Britain where Trent is growing up, this is more illegal than ever; the punishment for being caught three times is that your entire household's access to the internet is cut off for a year, with no appeal.