Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
pilots
Latest Posts
- Stubby the Rocket A Group of Film Students Try to Re-Make The Goonies in a New Pilot from Fox 5 mins ago
- Alan Brown Pulp Adventure of the Highest Caliber: The Sword of Rhiannon by Leigh Brackett 39 mins ago
- Caroline Perny No Jokers, No Masters: Birds of Prey and the Emancipation of Harley Quinn’s Narrative 2 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Sir Gawain Gets the A24 Horror Treatment in the First Trailer for The Green Knight 2 hours ago
- Lyndsey Luther and Alice Arneson Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred and Fifteen 3 hours ago
- Anne M. Pillsworth and Ruthanna Emrys Every Squamous Family Is Squamous in Their Own Way: Nadia Bulkin’s “Violet is the Color of Your Energy” 20 hours ago
- Alaya Dawn Johnson Read the First Two Chapters of Alaya Dawn Johnson’s Trouble the Saints 21 hours ago
New in Series
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred and Fifteen
- Lovecraftian Reread: Nadia Bulkin’s “Violet is the Color of Your Energy”
- Sleeps With Monsters: Queer and Angry and Not Ashamed
- Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 85 and 86
- Five Recent Novels About Climate Catastrophe
- The Gideon the Ninth Reread: Chapters 7 and 8
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 19)
Recent Comments
- Stefan on Lang Belta: The Language of The Expanse 6 mins ago
- Claire on Five Recent Novels About Climate Catastrophe 9 mins ago
- sasuther on Brandon Sanderson’s Stormlight Archive Book 4 is Now Officially: Rhythm of War 11 mins ago
- Scáth on Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred and Fifteen 15 mins ago
- Gepeto on Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred and Fifteen 15 mins ago
- dptullos on Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred and Fifteen 20 mins ago
- hoopmanjh on Why I Stan Planet of the Apes, and You Should Too 28 mins ago
- Scáth on Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred and Fifteen 46 mins ago
- ecbatan on Jo Walton’s Reading List: January 2020 52 mins ago
- Scáth on Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred and Fifteen 53 mins ago