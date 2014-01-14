Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Pillar to the Sky (Excerpt)
Science Fiction, Technothriller || Pandemic, drought, skyrocketing oil prices, dwindling energy supplies and wars of water scarcity threaten the planet. Gary Morgan—a brilliant, renegade scientist—is pilloried by the scientific community for his belief in a space elevator: a pillar to the sky, which he believes will make space flight fast, simple and affordable. His wife Eva, also a scientist, wishes to use the tower to mine the power of the sun and supply humanity with cheap, limitless energy forever.