We want to send you a galley copy of Keith Donohue’s The Motion of Puppets, available October 4th from Picador!
From the bestselling author of The Boy Who Drew Monsters and The Stolen Child comes a modern take on the Orpheus and Eurydice Myth—a suspenseful tale of romance and enchantment.
We want to send you a galley copy of Alexander Weinstein’s Children of the New World, available September 13th from Picador!
Children of the New World introduces readers to a near-future world of social media implants, memory manufacturers, dangerously immersive virtual reality games, and alarmingly intuitive robots.
Historical || In seventh-century Britain, a new religion is coming ashore and small kingdoms are merging, frequently and violently. Hild is the king's youngest niece, with a glittering mind and a natural authority.
She is destined to become one of the pivotal figures of the Early Middle Ages: Saint Hilda of Whitby.
Humor, Superheroes || Dale Sampson is used to being a nonperson at his small-town Midwestern high school, picking up the scraps of his charismatic lothario of a best friend, Mack. He comforts himself with the certainty that his stellar academic record and brains will bring him the adulation that has evaded him in high school. But his life takes a bizarre turn as he discovers an inexplicable power: He can regenerate his organs and limbs.