Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Phoenix Extravagant
Latest Posts
- Anne M. Pillsworth and Ruthanna Emrys Blame the Slime Fairies for Everything: Arthur Machen’s “Novel of the Black Seal” 12 hours ago
- Alvaro Zinos-Amaro Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Reread — The Left Hand of Destiny, Book Two 13 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak Solaris Books Has Acquired a New Novel by Yoon Ha Lee 13 hours ago
- Tor.com All the New Young Adult SFF Books Arriving in February! 14 hours ago
- Ryan Britt Doctor Who May Be Creating a 12-Regeneration Cycle Before the First Doctor 15 hours ago
- Matt Mikalatos We Should Probably Talk About That Time Susan and Lucy Attended a Bacchanal in Narnia 16 hours ago
- Molly Templeton No Wine, No Bargains, and Don’t Trust Your Senses: Reading Sarah J. Maas’s A Court of Thorns and Roses 17 hours ago
New in Series
- Lovecraftian Reread: Arthur Machen’s “Novel of the Black Seal”
- We Should Probably Talk About That Time Susan and Lucy Attended a Bacchanal in Narnia
- Sleeps With Monsters: Looking Forward to the Books of 2020
- Review: Blood Countess by Lana Popović
- Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 81 and 82
- The Gideon the Ninth Reread: Chapters 3 and 4
- Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Parallax”
Recent Comments
- JanaJansen on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Parallax” 1 min ago
- bethmitcham on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Parallax” 29 mins ago
- krad on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Reread — The Left Hand of Destiny, Book Two 45 mins ago
- DavidK44 on Doctor Who May Be Creating a 12-Regeneration Cycle Before the First Doctor 3 hours ago
- Kirth Girthsome on Blame the Slime Fairies for Everything: Arthur Machen’s “Novel of the Black Seal” 3 hours ago
- Ian on The Harry Potter Reread: The Deathly Hallows, Chapters 19 and 20 3 hours ago
- Sunspear on Doctor Who May Be Creating a 12-Regeneration Cycle Before the First Doctor 4 hours ago
- Newbie on Why Did Seanchan Invade Randland From the Wrong Direction? 4 hours ago
- Raven Prince on Reading the Wheel of Time: Dreams and Responsibilities in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 17) 5 hours ago
- MiriamG on Why Did Aslan Have to Die? Theories of Atonement in Narnia 5 hours ago