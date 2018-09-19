Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Peter Tieryas
Mecha Samurai Empire
Alternate History || A United States of Japan novel. Germany and Japan won WWII and control the U.S., and a young man has one dream: to become a mecha pilot.
United States of Japan
Alternate History || Decades ago, Japan won the Second World War. Americans worship their infallible Emperor, and nobody believes that Japan's conduct in the war was anything but exemplary. Nobody, that is, except the George Washingtons—a shadowy group of rebels fighting for freedom. Their latest subversive tactic is to distribute an illegal video game that asks players to imagine what the world might be like if the United States had won the war instead.