The Evolutionary Void (Excerpt)

Fri Sep 10, 2010 5:37pm
, || Exposed as the Second Dreamer, Araminta has become the target of a galaxywide search by others equally determined to prevent—or facilitate—the pilgrimage into the Void. An indestructible microuniverse, the Void may contain paradise, but it is also a deadly threat. For the reality that exists inside its boundaries demands energy drawn from planets, stars, galaxies—from everything that lives. Meanwhile, the story of Edeard, the Waterwalker, continues to unfold. With time running out, Inigo, the First Dreamer, must decide whether to release Edeard's dangerous final dream. And Araminta must choose whether to run from her responsibilities or face them down, with no guarantee of success or survival. But all these choices may be for naught if the leader of a rival faction enters the Void. For it is not paradise she seeks there, but dominion.

