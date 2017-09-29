Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Penguin
Sabaa Tahir Picks Patrick Rothfuss’ Brain About Writing Sequels and Impostor Syndrome
Coming of Age: Sleeping Giants by Sylvain Neuvel
Children of Earth and Sky
Fantasy || From the small coastal town of Senjan, notorious for its pirates, a young woman sets out to find vengeance for her lost family. That same spring, from the wealthy city-state of Seressa, famous for its canals and lagoon, come two very different people: a young artist traveling to the dangerous east to paint the grand khalif at his request—and possibly to do more—and a fiercely intelligent, angry woman, posing as a doctor’s wife, but sent by Seressa as a spy.
Aurora Australis
Aurora Australis: A Bite of Tucker and a Beer
An Ember in the Ashes Cover Reveal and Excerpt
Fantasy || When Laia’s brother is arrested for treason, she is forced to make a decision. In exchange for help from rebels who promise to rescue her brother, she will risk her life to spy for them from within the Empire’s greatest military academy.