Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Penguin Young Readers

Akata Warrior

Wed Sep 13, 2017 2:00pm
4 Favorites [+]
, || Sequel to AKATA WITCH. Sunny Nwazue, an American-born girl Nigerian girl, was inducted into the secret Leopard Society. With the support of her friends, she will travel through worlds both visible and invisible to the mysterious town of Osisi, where she will fight a climactic battle to save humanity.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.