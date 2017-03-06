Beauty and the Beast Sweepstakes! We want to send you a copy of Maria Tatar’s Beauty and the Beast: Classic Tales About Animal Brides and Grooms from Around the World, available March 7th from Penguin Classics!

Penguin Galaxy Prize Pack Sweepstakes! The Penguin Galaxy series is a gorgeous set of six science fiction and fantasy classics, published to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Penguin Classics. The hardcovers each include a series introduction from Neil Gaiman—and we want to send you a set of all six!

The Book of Magic Sweepstakes! We want to send you a copy of Brian Copenhaver’s The Book of Magic: From Antiquity to the Enlightenment, available March 8th from Penguin Classics! This is a book filled with incantations, charms, curses, summonings, cures, and descriptions of extraordinary, shadowy, only half-understood happenings from long ago. It features writers as various as Thomas Aquinas, John Milton, John Dee, Ptolemy, and Paracelsus along with anonymous ancient and medieval works that were, in some cases, viewed as simply too dangerous even to open.