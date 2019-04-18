Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Five Works Involving Weird, Unsettling Isolation
Read the Introduction to Thomas Ligotti’s The Conspiracy Against the Human Race
Non-Fiction || An examination of the meaning (or meaninglessness) of life through an insightful, unsparing argument that proves the greatest horrors are not the products of our imagination but instead are found in reality.
Conceptual Mass: Gnomon by Nick Harkaway
Borderlands: Children of Earth and Sky by Guy Gavriel Kay
Coming of Age: Sleeping Giants by Sylvain Neuvel
A Magical Smorgasbord: Patricia McKillip’s Kingfisher
Sail the Ether: Jim Butcher’s The Aeronaut’s Windlass
Mo’s Turn: The Annihilation Score by Charles Stross
Shut Up And Take My Money: The Price of Valor by Django Wexler
The Annihilation Score
Urban Fantasy || Dominique O’Brien—her friends call her Mo—lives a curious double life with her husband, Bob Howard. To the average civilian, they’re boring middle-aged civil servants. But within the labyrinthian secret circles of Her Majesty’s government, they’re operatives working for the nation’s occult security service known as the Laundry, charged with defending Britain against dark supernatural forces threatening humanity.